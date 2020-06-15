669 Westwinds Drive

Amenities
SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21
-= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =-
2 Bedroom + Lower Level Den, 1.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi floor, west side town home features a spacious living room with large, walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry and pantry space. The upper level features master bedroom with walk-in closet. The lower level den features in unit washer and dryer and access to the garage. Quick access to HWY 218/i380. Nearby bus stops, schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, shopping and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
No Pets Allowed
