669 Westwinds Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

669 Westwinds Drive

669 Westwinds Drive · (319) 354-3792
Location

669 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 669 Westwinds Drive · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1191 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW
SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21

-= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =-

[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1485859?source=marketing

2 Bedroom + Lower Level Den, 1.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi floor, west side town home features a spacious living room with large, walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry and pantry space. The upper level features master bedroom with walk-in closet. The lower level den features in unit washer and dryer and access to the garage. Quick access to HWY 218/i380. Nearby bus stops, schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, shopping and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1874205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Westwinds Drive have any available units?
669 Westwinds Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 669 Westwinds Drive have?
Some of 669 Westwinds Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Westwinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
669 Westwinds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Westwinds Drive pet-friendly?
No, 669 Westwinds Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 669 Westwinds Drive offer parking?
Yes, 669 Westwinds Drive does offer parking.
Does 669 Westwinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 669 Westwinds Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Westwinds Drive have a pool?
No, 669 Westwinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 669 Westwinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 669 Westwinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Westwinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 Westwinds Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 669 Westwinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 669 Westwinds Drive has units with air conditioning.
