669 Westwinds Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW

SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21



-= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =-



[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo



2 Bedroom + Lower Level Den, 1.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi floor, west side town home features a spacious living room with large, walk-out deck. The kitchen features dishwasher, breakfast bar and ample cabinetry and pantry space. The upper level features master bedroom with walk-in closet. The lower level den features in unit washer and dryer and access to the garage. Quick access to HWY 218/i380. Nearby bus stops, schools, UI Hospitals & Sports, grocery, shopping and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO Pets Allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



