Amenities
474 Charlotte Lane - Beautiful 3br/3bath condo. Covered porch entry leads to open floor plan featuring living room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate dining area, office or play area has slider to private fenced patio. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steal appliances, tile floors and breakfast bar. Main level 3/4 bath. Three bedrooms include a beautiful Master Suite with double vanity, large walk-in closet and walk out to private deck! Laundry closet on upper level, and a 2 car garage.
Call our office @ 319-351-8404 to schedule a showing!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4763628)