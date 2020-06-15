All apartments in Iowa City
474 Charlotte Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

474 Charlotte Lane

474 Charlotte Ln · (319) 351-8404
Location

474 Charlotte Ln, Iowa City, IA 52245
Windsor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 474 Charlotte Lane · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

474 Charlotte Lane - Beautiful 3br/3bath condo. Covered porch entry leads to open floor plan featuring living room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate dining area, office or play area has slider to private fenced patio. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steal appliances, tile floors and breakfast bar. Main level 3/4 bath. Three bedrooms include a beautiful Master Suite with double vanity, large walk-in closet and walk out to private deck! Laundry closet on upper level, and a 2 car garage.
Call our office @ 319-351-8404 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Charlotte Lane have any available units?
474 Charlotte Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 474 Charlotte Lane have?
Some of 474 Charlotte Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Charlotte Lane currently offering any rent specials?
474 Charlotte Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Charlotte Lane pet-friendly?
No, 474 Charlotte Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 474 Charlotte Lane offer parking?
Yes, 474 Charlotte Lane does offer parking.
Does 474 Charlotte Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Charlotte Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Charlotte Lane have a pool?
No, 474 Charlotte Lane does not have a pool.
Does 474 Charlotte Lane have accessible units?
No, 474 Charlotte Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Charlotte Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Charlotte Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Charlotte Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Charlotte Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
