Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4189 Lillian Street

4189 Lillian Street · (319) 665-3038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4189 Lillian Street, Iowa City, IA 52245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4189 Lillian Street · Avail. Jul 31

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1916 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4189 Lillian Street Available 07/31/20 4 bed/3 bath home close to bus route in quiet neighborhood - Incredibly efficient East Side ranch available 8/1/2020.

Open floor plan on main level features great room, kitchen, and dining area. Master bedroom has private bath with dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Kitchen features stainless appliances and free standing island. Other features included low maintenance LVP flooring, 2 stall garage, deck and corner lot.

Lower level offers a huge rec room, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Lawn care is included.

Less than 5 miles from downtown, campus and the hospital, or a short walk to city bus stop.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3185329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 Lillian Street have any available units?
4189 Lillian Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4189 Lillian Street have?
Some of 4189 Lillian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4189 Lillian Street currently offering any rent specials?
4189 Lillian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 Lillian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4189 Lillian Street is pet friendly.
Does 4189 Lillian Street offer parking?
Yes, 4189 Lillian Street does offer parking.
Does 4189 Lillian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 Lillian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 Lillian Street have a pool?
No, 4189 Lillian Street does not have a pool.
Does 4189 Lillian Street have accessible units?
No, 4189 Lillian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 Lillian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 Lillian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4189 Lillian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4189 Lillian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
