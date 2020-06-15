Amenities
4189 Lillian Street Available 07/31/20 4 bed/3 bath home close to bus route in quiet neighborhood - Incredibly efficient East Side ranch available 8/1/2020.
Open floor plan on main level features great room, kitchen, and dining area. Master bedroom has private bath with dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Kitchen features stainless appliances and free standing island. Other features included low maintenance LVP flooring, 2 stall garage, deck and corner lot.
Lower level offers a huge rec room, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Lawn care is included.
Less than 5 miles from downtown, campus and the hospital, or a short walk to city bus stop.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3185329)