415 North Van Buren Street

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 4 non-related adults]



3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This ground level apartment features a private porch that faces N. Van Buren street and an exit to the shared parking space in the exterior of the building. The living room features original hardwood flooring with built-in shelves for extra storage. The kitchen features range oven, double bowel sink with large window and ample cabinetry and counter space. The bathroom features a full tub and located just off the kitchen. Two of the bedrooms are located to the left and right of the apartment at the entry. The third bedroom is located off the kitchen and features the rear exterior to the shared parking space. This apartment features a small yard which is shared by all units in the building as well as a shared parking area which is first come, first serve - limit of 2 vehicles only. Additional parking is on-street only. Nearby bus stops, restaurants, shopping, parks [North Market Park] and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE

• WATER

• ELECTRICITY

• GAS



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL

• INTERNET & TV: MediaCom [CABLE]



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) allowed for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*No more than 2 Window A/C's can be installed.

*Tenants are responsible for providing their own Window A/C units.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

