Iowa City, IA
415 North Van Buren Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

415 North Van Buren Street

415 North Van Buren Street · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 North Van Buren Street, Iowa City, IA 52245
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 4 non-related adults]

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592595?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This ground level apartment features a private porch that faces N. Van Buren street and an exit to the shared parking space in the exterior of the building. The living room features original hardwood flooring with built-in shelves for extra storage. The kitchen features range oven, double bowel sink with large window and ample cabinetry and counter space. The bathroom features a full tub and located just off the kitchen. Two of the bedrooms are located to the left and right of the apartment at the entry. The third bedroom is located off the kitchen and features the rear exterior to the shared parking space. This apartment features a small yard which is shared by all units in the building as well as a shared parking area which is first come, first serve - limit of 2 vehicles only. Additional parking is on-street only. Nearby bus stops, restaurants, shopping, parks [North Market Park] and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
• WATER
• ELECTRICITY
• GAS

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
• INTERNET & TV: MediaCom [CABLE]

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) allowed for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*No more than 2 Window A/C's can be installed.
*Tenants are responsible for providing their own Window A/C units.

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

