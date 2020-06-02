326 Finkbine Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 3rd floor [TOP] unit features living room with large window and in-wall AC/Boiler Heat. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and lots of cabinetry/pantry space! Master bedroom features built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer are on-site. Parking included in rent! This building is conveniently located off Melrose Ave [Across street from Finkbine Golf Course] with quick access to UI hospitals and Sports, grocery, restaurants, shopping, bus line [nearby], HWY 218/I-380 and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• WATER + BOILER HEAT

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Assigned Parking Spots included in rent



