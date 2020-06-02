All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:43 PM

326 Finkbine Lane

326 Finkbine Lane · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 3rd floor [TOP] unit features living room with large window and in-wall AC/Boiler Heat. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and lots of cabinetry/pantry space! Master bedroom features built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer are on-site. Parking included in rent! This building is conveniently located off Melrose Ave [Across street from Finkbine Golf Course] with quick access to UI hospitals and Sports, grocery, restaurants, shopping, bus line [nearby], HWY 218/I-380 and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER + BOILER HEAT
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Assigned Parking Spots included in rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Finkbine Lane have any available units?
326 Finkbine Lane has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 Finkbine Lane have?
Some of 326 Finkbine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Finkbine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
326 Finkbine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Finkbine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Finkbine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 326 Finkbine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 326 Finkbine Lane does offer parking.
Does 326 Finkbine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Finkbine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Finkbine Lane have a pool?
No, 326 Finkbine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 326 Finkbine Lane have accessible units?
No, 326 Finkbine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Finkbine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Finkbine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Finkbine Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 Finkbine Lane has units with air conditioning.
