326 Finkbine Lane

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 3rd floor [TOP] unit features living room with large window and in-wall AC/Boiler Heat. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and lots of cabinetry/pantry space! Master bedroom features built-in bookshelves and a walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer are on-site. Parking included in rent! This building is conveniently located off Melrose Ave [Across street from Finkbine Golf Course] with quick access to UI hospitals and Sports, grocery, restaurants, shopping, bus line [nearby], HWY 218/I-380 and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER + BOILER HEAT
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Assigned Parking Spots included in rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.