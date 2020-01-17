313 Scott Court

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side, 2nd floor apartment is above a commercial building and features central air and off street parking. The living room is spacious and the kitchen features dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar and room for a medium sized dining room table. Bedrooms are spacious and feature full sized closets. In unit [STACK] washer and dryer. Off street parking available. Quick access to i80 with nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Off Street Parking Spot INCLUDED in rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.