All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 313 Scott Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
313 Scott Court
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

313 Scott Court

313 Scott Court · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

313 Scott Court, Iowa City, IA 52245
Washington Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side, 2nd floor apartment is above a commercial building and features central air and off street parking. The living room is spacious and the kitchen features dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar and room for a medium sized dining room table. Bedrooms are spacious and feature full sized closets. In unit [STACK] washer and dryer. Off street parking available. Quick access to i80 with nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Off Street Parking Spot INCLUDED in rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Scott Court have any available units?
313 Scott Court has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 Scott Court have?
Some of 313 Scott Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Scott Court currently offering any rent specials?
313 Scott Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Scott Court pet-friendly?
No, 313 Scott Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 313 Scott Court offer parking?
Yes, 313 Scott Court does offer parking.
Does 313 Scott Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Scott Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Scott Court have a pool?
No, 313 Scott Court does not have a pool.
Does 313 Scott Court have accessible units?
No, 313 Scott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Scott Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Scott Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Scott Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 Scott Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 313 Scott Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity