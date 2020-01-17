313 Scott Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 3 non-related adults]



2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side, 2nd floor apartment is above a commercial building and features central air and off street parking. The living room is spacious and the kitchen features dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar and room for a medium sized dining room table. Bedrooms are spacious and feature full sized closets. In unit [STACK] washer and dryer. Off street parking available. Quick access to i80 with nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Off Street Parking Spot INCLUDED in rent



