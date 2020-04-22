310 Scott Court

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 3 non-related adults]



Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/_EKd_7ml_PI



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side, 2nd floor apartment is located above commercial businesses [secured - key entry] and feature a quaint sized living room with central air conditioning. The kitchen features dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space with room for a small dining room table. Bedrooms feature full size closets and should easily accommodate full sized beds. Coin operated laundry on site. Off street parking available. Quick access to i80 with nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Off Street Parking Spots INCLUDED in rent



