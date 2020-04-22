All apartments in Iowa City
310 Scott Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

310 Scott Court

310 Scott Court · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 Scott Court, Iowa City, IA 52245
Washington Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]

Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/_EKd_7ml_PI

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This east side, 2nd floor apartment is located above commercial businesses [secured - key entry] and feature a quaint sized living room with central air conditioning. The kitchen features dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space with room for a small dining room table. Bedrooms feature full size closets and should easily accommodate full sized beds. Coin operated laundry on site. Off street parking available. Quick access to i80 with nearby schools, shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Off Street Parking Spots INCLUDED in rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Scott Court have any available units?
310 Scott Court has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Scott Court have?
Some of 310 Scott Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Scott Court currently offering any rent specials?
310 Scott Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Scott Court pet-friendly?
No, 310 Scott Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 310 Scott Court offer parking?
Yes, 310 Scott Court does offer parking.
Does 310 Scott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Scott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Scott Court have a pool?
No, 310 Scott Court does not have a pool.
Does 310 Scott Court have accessible units?
No, 310 Scott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Scott Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Scott Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Scott Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Scott Court has units with air conditioning.
