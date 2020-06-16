2875 Triple Crown Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 1st floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room features fireplace and spacious walk out patio. The kitchen features breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent as well as detached garage. Located just off HWY 6 near grocery stores and shopping. Additional off street parking available.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $910, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

