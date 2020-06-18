Amenities

2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 1st floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room features fireplace and spacious walk out patio. The kitchen features breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent as well as detached garage. Located just off HWY 6 near grocery stores and shopping. Additional off street parking available.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



No Pets Allowed



