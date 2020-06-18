All apartments in Iowa City
2781 Triple Crown Lane #03

2781 Triple Crown Lane · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2781 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA 52240
Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 · Avail. Jul 26

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1203072?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 1st floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room features fireplace and spacious walk out patio. The kitchen features breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent as well as detached garage. Located just off HWY 6 near grocery stores and shopping. Additional off street parking available.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 have any available units?
2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 has a unit available for $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 have?
Some of 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 currently offering any rent specials?
2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 pet-friendly?
No, 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 offer parking?
Yes, 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 does offer parking.
Does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 have a pool?
No, 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 does not have a pool.
Does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 have accessible units?
No, 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 does not have accessible units.
Does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 has units with air conditioning.
