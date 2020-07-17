All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

2780 Triple Crown Lane

2780 Triple Crown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2780 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA 52240
Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1203063?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 3rd floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck. The kitchen features breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent as well as detached garage. Located just off HWY 6 near grocery stores and shopping. Additional off street parking available.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 Triple Crown Lane have any available units?
2780 Triple Crown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 2780 Triple Crown Lane have?
Some of 2780 Triple Crown Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 Triple Crown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Triple Crown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Triple Crown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2780 Triple Crown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 2780 Triple Crown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2780 Triple Crown Lane offers parking.
Does 2780 Triple Crown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2780 Triple Crown Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Triple Crown Lane have a pool?
No, 2780 Triple Crown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2780 Triple Crown Lane have accessible units?
No, 2780 Triple Crown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 Triple Crown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2780 Triple Crown Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2780 Triple Crown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2780 Triple Crown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
