Amenities
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720569?source=marketing
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd floor [TOP] Aspen Lake Condo is located in a secure building and features central air conditioning. This condo features an open concept living and kitchen with small deck. The hallway offers lots of storage space, a stacked washer and dryer [included in rent], and the bathroom features full tub. The bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and it features a full sized closet. Onsite parking included in rent (first come, first serve). Nearby shopping, grocery, park, and more! Quick access to HWY-218!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - $47/month**
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Off-Street Parking Available (First Come, First Serve)
**Usage varies by individual tenant use
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2536836)