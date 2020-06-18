All apartments in Iowa City
2639 Westwinds Drive #01

2639 Westwinds Drive · (319) 354-3792
Location

2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Northwest

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 · Avail. Aug 1

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720569?source=marketing

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd floor [TOP] Aspen Lake Condo is located in a secure building and features central air conditioning. This condo features an open concept living and kitchen with small deck. The hallway offers lots of storage space, a stacked washer and dryer [included in rent], and the bathroom features full tub. The bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and it features a full sized closet. Onsite parking included in rent (first come, first serve). Nearby shopping, grocery, park, and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - $47/month**
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)
*Off-Street Parking Available (First Come, First Serve)
**Usage varies by individual tenant use


https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 have any available units?
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 have?
Some of 2639 Westwinds Drive #01's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 does offer parking.
Does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 have a pool?
No, 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 have accessible units?
No, 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2639 Westwinds Drive #01 has units with air conditioning.
