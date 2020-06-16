Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M

*NOTE: 2631 Westwinds Drive #06 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour.



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q

*NOTE: 2631 Westwinds Drive #06 is a ground floor unit with walk-out patio, not a deck as shown in this video tour.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720440?source=marketing



1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 1st floor [GROUND] Aspen Lake Condo is located in a secure building and features central air conditioning. This condo features an open concept living and kitchen with walk-out patio. The hallway offers lots of storage space, the bathroom a full tub. The bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and it features a full sized closet. Onsite parking included in rent (first come, first serve). COIN operated laundry located in buildings 2601 - 2621. Nearby shopping, grocery, park, and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY & GAS: MidAmerican - 12 - Month Average as of May 2020 - $54/month**

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*CAT(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply)

*Off-Street Parking Available (First Come, First Serve)

**Usage varies by individual tenant use



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $35, Available 7/28/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.