Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

260 N. Scott Boulevard #302

260 Scott Boulevard · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA 52245
Lemme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #102] https://youtu.be/f9Sc1Ctxbzo
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #103] https://youtu.be/wkuZmsHPrXI

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1643833?source=marketing

Live at the New Pine Grove Villas!

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located on the east side of Iowa City and is a secure building with a community exercise room. The kitchen and living room features LVP flooring and a vaulted ceiling. Heating and cooling via Energy Efficient Geothermal. The kitchen features quartz counter tops with high-end designer finishes, white cabinetry/trim, lighting and subway tile. Master bedroom features en suite with double vanity, shower stall with tile and walk in closet. Living room has walk out deck which faces residential. Building has underground parking and an elevator to all floors. Nearby restaurants, bus stops, convenience stores and quick access to i80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 have any available units?
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 have?
Some of 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 currently offering any rent specials?
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 pet-friendly?
No, 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 offer parking?
Yes, 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 does offer parking.
Does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 have a pool?
No, 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 does not have a pool.
Does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 have accessible units?
No, 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 has units with air conditioning.
