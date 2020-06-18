Amenities
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE 8/1/20
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #102] https://youtu.be/f9Sc1Ctxbzo
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #103] https://youtu.be/wkuZmsHPrXI
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1643833?source=marketing
Live at the New Pine Grove Villas!
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located on the east side of Iowa City and is a secure building with a community exercise room. The kitchen and living room features LVP flooring and a vaulted ceiling. Heating and cooling via Energy Efficient Geothermal. The kitchen features quartz counter tops with high-end designer finishes, white cabinetry/trim, lighting and subway tile. Master bedroom features en suite with double vanity, shower stall with tile and walk in closet. Living room has walk out deck which faces residential. Building has underground parking and an elevator to all floors. Nearby restaurants, bus stops, convenience stores and quick access to i80!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5615548)