Amenities
1449 McKinley Pl Available 07/01/20 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town-home minutes from UIHC - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on Iowa City's west side. Less than 3 miles to UIHC, law, public health, dental and nursing colleges, and Kinnick Stadium. End unit. Open floor plan, two-story living room with tile surround fireplace, large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, tons of natural light, family/bonus room with large 3-panel window in lower level, deck overlooks large open space, washer/dryer, d/w, C/A, microwave, two-stall garage. Condo association provides lawn care. No pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4717415)