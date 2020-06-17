All apartments in Iowa City
1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:10 PM

1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard

1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard, Iowa City, IA 52246
Walden Woods

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard have any available units?
1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
Is 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
