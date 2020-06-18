All apartments in Iowa City
1104 S 1st Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1104 South 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1104 South 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52240
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1104 S 1st Ave Iowa CIty, IA 52240 - Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5421592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1104 S 1st Ave have any available units?
1104 S 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
Is 1104 S 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1104 S 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 S 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1104 S 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1104 S 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 1104 S 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1104 S 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 S 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 S 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 1104 S 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1104 S 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1104 S 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 S 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 S 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 S 1st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 S 1st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

