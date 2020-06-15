Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1041 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available August 1 - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village and available in May.



On the main floor you will find a spacious living-dining-kitchen open floor concept, master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and bath, laundry, and deck.



The finished lower level features a rec room with walk-out and patio, additional bedroom and full bathroom. Over-sized two stall garage with additional room for storage.



Kitchen is complete with coffee stained cabinetry and hardwood maple floors. Washer and dryer included. Home is energy efficient, for reduced utility bills and lawn care included. Close to University of Iowa and downtown Iowa City.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3925669)