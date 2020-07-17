All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
1006 Oakcrest St Apt A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1006 Oakcrest St Apt A

1006 Oakcrest Street · (319) 354-0028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1006 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA 52246
Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 1006 Oakcrest Street Iowa City IA – 2 Bedroom Apartment West Campus Area Nice Place

Call Now 319-354-0028 or Email Us To Schedule A Private Showing Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!

ONLY 3 APARTMENTS LEFT FOR AUGUST 1 2020 MOVE IN CALL NOW TO RESERVE YOUR APARTMENT!

FREE Parking Stall In Garage! FREE Heat! FREE Water! On Cambus Route! On West Campus!

Walk, Bike or Short Bus Ride to UIHC, Law, Pharmacy, Dental & Kinnick Stadium! Great Location!

www.BigTenIowaCity.com

Only $475.00 Per Person Plus Electricity Per Month Split With Two People Great Price! Great Location!

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

Move In Date: August 1, 2020!

Virtual Tour Interior Unit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mdtQeHGhS2v

Virtual Tour End Unit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EYga38JGfKL

Location:
On University of Iowa Campus Walk to Everything On West Campus!
Short Walk to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Short Walk to Law School
Short Walk to Pharmacy School
Short Walk to Dental School
Short Walk to Kinnick Stadium
Bus Stop Right In Front Of Complex Short Ride to Downtown Iowa City & U of I Campus

Utilities:
FREE Parking Stall In Garage!
FREE Heat!
FREE Water!
Tenants Pays Electric Only!

Amenities:
Deck/Patio Space
Elevator
Underground Garage Parking Available (1 Stall Included FREE)
Off Street Additional Parking Available
Onsite Laundry Machines Each Floor
Cambus & City Bus Routes Close to This Location

Owner is an Iowa Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A have any available units?
1006 Oakcrest St Apt A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A have?
Some of 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Oakcrest St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A offers parking.
Does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A have a pool?
No, 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1006 Oakcrest St Apt A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City Apartments with BalconiesIowa City Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Iowa City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cedar Rapids, IACoralville, IA
North Liberty, IAMuscatine, IA
Marion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity