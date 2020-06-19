1006 Oakcrest St Apt A

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 1006 Oakcrest Street Iowa City IA – 2 Bedroom Apartment West Campus Area Nice Place
FREE Parking Stall In Garage! FREE Heat! FREE Water! On Cambus Route! On West Campus!
Walk, Bike or Short Bus Ride to UIHC, Law, Pharmacy, Dental & Kinnick Stadium! Great Location!
Only $475.00 Per Person Plus Electricity Per Month Split With Two People Great Price! Great Location!
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom
Move In Date: August 1, 2020!
Virtual Tour Interior Unit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mdtQeHGhS2v
Virtual Tour End Unit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EYga38JGfKL
Location:
On University of Iowa Campus Walk to Everything On West Campus!
Short Walk to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Short Walk to Law School
Short Walk to Pharmacy School
Short Walk to Dental School
Short Walk to Kinnick Stadium
Bus Stop Right In Front Of Complex Short Ride to Downtown Iowa City & U of I Campus
Utilities:
FREE Parking Stall In Garage!
FREE Heat!
FREE Water!
Tenants Pays Electric Only!
Amenities:
Deck/Patio Space
Elevator
Underground Garage Parking Available (1 Stall Included FREE)
Off Street Additional Parking Available
Onsite Laundry Machines Each Floor
Cambus & City Bus Routes Close to This Location
Owner is an Iowa Broker
No Pets Allowed
