Independence, IA
105 1st Street East Apt D
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

105 1st Street East Apt D

105 1st St E · (319) 349-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 1st St E, Independence, IA 50644

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on 1st Street in Independence. New flooring, and paint throughout. Residents are responsible for all utilities except garbage.
Schools: Independence School District
Utilities Included: Garbage, lawn/snow care
Move-In Costs: $700 Deposit, $700 Rent
Lawn/Snow: Landlord Handles
Washer/Dryer: Hookups in apartment
AC: Central AC
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. $50/month.
Section 8: Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 1st Street East Apt D have any available units?
105 1st Street East Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, IA.
What amenities does 105 1st Street East Apt D have?
Some of 105 1st Street East Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 1st Street East Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
105 1st Street East Apt D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 1st Street East Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 1st Street East Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 105 1st Street East Apt D offer parking?
No, 105 1st Street East Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 105 1st Street East Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 1st Street East Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 1st Street East Apt D have a pool?
No, 105 1st Street East Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 105 1st Street East Apt D have accessible units?
No, 105 1st Street East Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 105 1st Street East Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 1st Street East Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 1st Street East Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 1st Street East Apt D has units with air conditioning.
