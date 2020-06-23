All apartments in Hiawatha
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:04 AM

780 Ryan Avenue

780 Ryan Avenue · (319) 826-6297
Location

780 Ryan Avenue, Hiawatha, IA 52233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom apartment located just off of Boyson Rd in Hiawatha, right down the street from City Hall. Perfect for any GoDaddy employees as the company is just a hop and a skip away! Also, only blocks away from Nixon Elementary School, as well as, Nixon Park and Nixon Park Trail. This apartment is an upstairs unit that features comfy carpet floors and full kitchen space! Don't miss this fantastic bargain! Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A

Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $595-$695 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Ryan Avenue have any available units?
780 Ryan Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 780 Ryan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
780 Ryan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Ryan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Ryan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 780 Ryan Avenue offer parking?
No, 780 Ryan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 780 Ryan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Ryan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Ryan Avenue have a pool?
No, 780 Ryan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 780 Ryan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 780 Ryan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Ryan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Ryan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Ryan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Ryan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
