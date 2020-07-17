902 Avenue G

Amenities
Spacious Riverview Apartment Downtown - Property Id: 304030
All NEW interior & appliances. Spacious two bedroom apartment in downtown Fort Madison with a beautiful riverview. Walking distance to grocery store, gas station, convenient store, movie theater, restaurant/bars, shopping, ect..
Still in construction - interior pictures to come! Available date set for August or September.
