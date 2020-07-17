All apartments in Fort Madison
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

902 Avenue G

902 Avenue G · (319) 371-5076
Location

902 Avenue G, Fort Madison, IA 52627

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Spacious Riverview Apartment Downtown - Property Id: 304030

All NEW interior & appliances. Spacious two bedroom apartment in downtown Fort Madison with a beautiful riverview. Walking distance to grocery store, gas station, convenient store, movie theater, restaurant/bars, shopping, ect..

Still in construction - interior pictures to come! Available date set for August or September.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/902-avenue-g-fort-madison-ia/304030
Property Id 304030

(RLNE5961744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Avenue G have any available units?
902 Avenue G has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 902 Avenue G have?
Some of 902 Avenue G's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
902 Avenue G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Avenue G pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Avenue G is pet friendly.
Does 902 Avenue G offer parking?
No, 902 Avenue G does not offer parking.
Does 902 Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Avenue G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Avenue G have a pool?
No, 902 Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 902 Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 902 Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Avenue G has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Avenue G have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Avenue G does not have units with air conditioning.
