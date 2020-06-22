Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Dodge
Find more places like 1718 7th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Dodge, IA
/
1718 7th Avenue South
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1718 7th Avenue South
1718 7th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1718 7th Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA 50501
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Fully handicap accessible ranch - 2 bedroom handicap accessible ranch. Attached one car garage, full basement, and main floor laundry. Available now for $800 per month. Pets with additional fee.
(RLNE5855115)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 7th Avenue South have any available units?
1718 7th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Dodge, IA
.
Is 1718 7th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1718 7th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 7th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 7th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1718 7th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 1718 7th Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 1718 7th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 7th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 7th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1718 7th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1718 7th Avenue South have accessible units?
Yes, 1718 7th Avenue South has accessible units.
Does 1718 7th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 7th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 7th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 7th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
