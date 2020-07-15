All apartments in Evansdale
1605 6th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1605 6th Street

1605 6th Street · (319) 269-4450
Location

1605 6th Street, Evansdale, IA 50707

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 6th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1605 6th Street Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent- 1605 6th. St. Evansdale - Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent at 1605 6th. Street in Evansdale. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and fridge included. Large wooded lot with double-stall garage. Unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. Pets and Section 8 considered with application. 1 year lease and deposit required.

Rent: $675
Deposit: $675
School District: Poyner, Bunger, East

Visit www.cedarvalley4rent.com to submit an application.

Call Jill at 319-269-4450 for additional questions.

(RLNE4978929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 6th Street have any available units?
1605 6th Street has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1605 6th Street have?
Some of 1605 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 6th Street offers parking.
Does 1605 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1605 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
