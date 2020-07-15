Amenities

1605 6th Street Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent- 1605 6th. St. Evansdale - Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent at 1605 6th. Street in Evansdale. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and fridge included. Large wooded lot with double-stall garage. Unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as snow removal and lawn care. Pets and Section 8 considered with application. 1 year lease and deposit required.



Rent: $675

Deposit: $675

School District: Poyner, Bunger, East



Visit www.cedarvalley4rent.com to submit an application.



Call Jill at 319-269-4450 for additional questions.



