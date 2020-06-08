All apartments in Dubuque
Find more places like 975 Jackson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dubuque, IA
/
975 Jackson
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

975 Jackson

975 Jackson Street · (563) 580-7257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dubuque
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

975 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Millwork District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
For Lease! 5,100 sq ft building located downtown in the Millwork District. Historic building with exposed stone, brick, beams, columns, and joists. Large windows/high ceilings, drive-in door. Close proximity to major highways and parking. Located in the heart of the Historic Millwork District, a vibrant location to live, work, and play. Today there are several businesses operating in the District and over 164 residential units. The Millwork District offers a vision for a community reconnected with surrounding neighborhoods. It is energized with housing, retail, offices, galleries, entertainment, employment, and re-imagined as a laboratory for sustainable practices and technologies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Jackson have any available units?
975 Jackson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 975 Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
975 Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Jackson pet-friendly?
No, 975 Jackson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 975 Jackson offer parking?
Yes, 975 Jackson offers parking.
Does 975 Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Jackson have a pool?
No, 975 Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 975 Jackson have accessible units?
No, 975 Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 975 Jackson have units with air conditioning?
No, 975 Jackson does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 975 Jackson?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dubuque Apartments with Parking
Dubuque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Platteville, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Wisconsin-Platteville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity