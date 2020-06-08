975 Jackson

Amenities

For Lease! 5,100 sq ft building located downtown in the Millwork District. Historic building with exposed stone, brick, beams, columns, and joists. Large windows/high ceilings, drive-in door. Close proximity to major highways and parking. Located in the heart of the Historic Millwork District, a vibrant location to live, work, and play. Today there are several businesses operating in the District and over 164 residential units. The Millwork District offers a vision for a community reconnected with surrounding neighborhoods. It is energized with housing, retail, offices, galleries, entertainment, employment, and re-imagined as a laboratory for sustainable practices and technologies.