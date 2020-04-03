All apartments in Dubuque
799 Main Street · (563) 213-0398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

799 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Downtown Dubuque

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
YOU CANNOT BEAT THESE LEASE PRICES FOR LOCATION, SIZE OPTIONS, AND QUALITY. For lease with units starting at $10 to $12 per square foot gross (rent includes most utilities), office or retail space sizes range from a single office to as much as 14,000 square feet per floor. There are spaces on different levels, depending on your needs for retail or office suite, each with access from common area. Many have offices & reception areas, and several other smaller one office spaces available. Finish is primarily suspended ceilings with fluorescent lighting, sprinklers, carpeting or resilient flooring, and drywall. New roof in 2015. Heat, electricity, water and sewer utilities are included in the rent. Common area elevators, stairways, hallways and restrooms. Parking ramp one block away and on-street metered parking. Located in Town Clock Plaza area in high traffic and pedestrian area. No smoking and no pets allowed. Owner is retiring and entire building is for sale, see separate MLS listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 Main have any available units?
799 Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
What amenities does 799 Main have?
Some of 799 Main's amenities include parking, elevator, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 Main currently offering any rent specials?
799 Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Main pet-friendly?
No, 799 Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 799 Main offer parking?
Yes, 799 Main does offer parking.
Does 799 Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Main have a pool?
No, 799 Main does not have a pool.
Does 799 Main have accessible units?
No, 799 Main does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 799 Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 799 Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 799 Main does not have units with air conditioning.
