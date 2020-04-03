Amenities

YOU CANNOT BEAT THESE LEASE PRICES FOR LOCATION, SIZE OPTIONS, AND QUALITY. For lease with units starting at $10 to $12 per square foot gross (rent includes most utilities), office or retail space sizes range from a single office to as much as 14,000 square feet per floor. There are spaces on different levels, depending on your needs for retail or office suite, each with access from common area. Many have offices & reception areas, and several other smaller one office spaces available. Finish is primarily suspended ceilings with fluorescent lighting, sprinklers, carpeting or resilient flooring, and drywall. New roof in 2015. Heat, electricity, water and sewer utilities are included in the rent. Common area elevators, stairways, hallways and restrooms. Parking ramp one block away and on-street metered parking. Located in Town Clock Plaza area in high traffic and pedestrian area. No smoking and no pets allowed. Owner is retiring and entire building is for sale, see separate MLS listing.