All apartments in Dubuque
Find more places like 535 Cedar Cross.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dubuque, IA
/
535 Cedar Cross
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

535 Cedar Cross

535 Cedar Cross Road · (563) 580-7257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dubuque
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

535 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA 52003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Approximately 8,500 square feet available for build-to-suit options in the lower level of a modern, newly constructed building. Located below a thriving medical facility, this walk-out has multiple windows for natural light and exposure. Features include a large parking lot, and easy access to Highway 20. Centrally located in a thriving west-end area with large retailers, small businesses and restaurants minutes away. With over 10,000 cars driving by this space daily, your business will be seen by many. Building has controlled access with key-card entry, and exterior cameras. Space may be divided. Zoned PC with many options for uses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Cedar Cross have any available units?
535 Cedar Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 535 Cedar Cross currently offering any rent specials?
535 Cedar Cross isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Cedar Cross pet-friendly?
No, 535 Cedar Cross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 535 Cedar Cross offer parking?
Yes, 535 Cedar Cross does offer parking.
Does 535 Cedar Cross have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Cedar Cross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Cedar Cross have a pool?
No, 535 Cedar Cross does not have a pool.
Does 535 Cedar Cross have accessible units?
No, 535 Cedar Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Cedar Cross have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Cedar Cross does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Cedar Cross have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Cedar Cross does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 535 Cedar Cross?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dubuque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Platteville, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Wisconsin-Platteville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity