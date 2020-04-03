535 Cedar Cross

Amenities

Approximately 8,500 square feet available for build-to-suit options in the lower level of a modern, newly constructed building. Located below a thriving medical facility, this walk-out has multiple windows for natural light and exposure. Features include a large parking lot, and easy access to Highway 20. Centrally located in a thriving west-end area with large retailers, small businesses and restaurants minutes away. With over 10,000 cars driving by this space daily, your business will be seen by many. Building has controlled access with key-card entry, and exterior cameras. Space may be divided. Zoned PC with many options for uses.