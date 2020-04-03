All apartments in Dubuque
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

245 Railroad

245 Railroad Avenue · (563) 542-3519
Location

245 Railroad Avenue, Dubuque, IA 52003

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available for LEASE! Your business will appreciate this high-traffic/high-visibility area just off Highways 151 & 61 and Locust Street in Dubuque, Iowa. Only a couple of blocks from US Highway 20, the building has just received an updated facade to expose the interior with much more light and improved aesthetics. Off-street parking is available in the lot shared with other tenants. Available for lease is approximately 1,800 SF of office/retail/medical space. This space can be divided to suit the needs of your business. Up to 2,680 total SF available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Railroad have any available units?
245 Railroad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 245 Railroad currently offering any rent specials?
245 Railroad isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Railroad pet-friendly?
No, 245 Railroad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 245 Railroad offer parking?
Yes, 245 Railroad does offer parking.
Does 245 Railroad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Railroad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Railroad have a pool?
No, 245 Railroad does not have a pool.
Does 245 Railroad have accessible units?
No, 245 Railroad does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Railroad have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Railroad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Railroad have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Railroad does not have units with air conditioning.
