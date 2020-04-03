245 Railroad

Amenities

Available for LEASE! Your business will appreciate this high-traffic/high-visibility area just off Highways 151 & 61 and Locust Street in Dubuque, Iowa. Only a couple of blocks from US Highway 20, the building has just received an updated facade to expose the interior with much more light and improved aesthetics. Off-street parking is available in the lot shared with other tenants. Available for lease is approximately 1,800 SF of office/retail/medical space. This space can be divided to suit the needs of your business. Up to 2,680 total SF available.