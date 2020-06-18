Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM
2406 White St
2406 White Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2406 White Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 White St have any available units?
2406 White St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dubuque, IA
.
Is 2406 White St currently offering any rent specials?
2406 White St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 White St pet-friendly?
No, 2406 White St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dubuque
.
Does 2406 White St offer parking?
No, 2406 White St does not offer parking.
Does 2406 White St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 White St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 White St have a pool?
No, 2406 White St does not have a pool.
Does 2406 White St have accessible units?
No, 2406 White St does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 White St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 White St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 White St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 White St does not have units with air conditioning.
