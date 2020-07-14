Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa. We are located just minutes from Downtown Des Moines, the Des Moines International Airport, Wakonda Golf and Country Club, Wakonda Shopping Center, Waterworks Park and Grey’s Lake, yet our quiet, neighborhood-like setting is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day.Wakonda's pet friendly community offers a bark park, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, picnic areas and garages. Residents enjoy studio, one and two bedroom floor plans with spacious closets, garbage disposals, accent wall color options and private patios or balconies in select homes.