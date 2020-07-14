All apartments in Des Moines
Wakonda
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Wakonda

Open Now until 6pm
1800 Watrous Ave · (217) 984-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive waived application and administration fees on our 1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes when you apply within 24 hours of touring! Restrictions apply. See leasing agent for details.
Location

1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA 50315
Watrous South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 56B · Avail. Jul 15

$734

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 19C · Avail. Aug 3

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 33C · Avail. Jul 17

$783

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 49D · Avail. Aug 2

$813

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wakonda.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa. We are located just minutes from Downtown Des Moines, the Des Moines International Airport, Wakonda Golf and Country Club, Wakonda Shopping Center, Waterworks Park and Grey’s Lake, yet our quiet, neighborhood-like setting is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day.Wakonda's pet friendly community offers a bark park, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, picnic areas and garages. Residents enjoy studio, one and two bedroom floor plans with spacious closets, garbage disposals, accent wall color options and private patios or balconies in select homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wakonda have any available units?
Wakonda has 5 units available starting at $734 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Wakonda have?
Some of Wakonda's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wakonda currently offering any rent specials?
Wakonda is offering the following rent specials: Receive waived application and administration fees on our 1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes when you apply within 24 hours of touring! Restrictions apply. See leasing agent for details.
Is Wakonda pet-friendly?
Yes, Wakonda is pet friendly.
Does Wakonda offer parking?
Yes, Wakonda offers parking.
Does Wakonda have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wakonda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wakonda have a pool?
Yes, Wakonda has a pool.
Does Wakonda have accessible units?
No, Wakonda does not have accessible units.
Does Wakonda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wakonda has units with dishwashers.
