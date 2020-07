The Parker at Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking putting green bbq/grill garage internet access accessible elevator pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest suite internet cafe pool table shuffle board

Choose from five layouts at our recently renovated community, The Parker @ Seventh. Which one suits your needs? Our studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans range from 395 to 824 square feet and are bright, airy, and comfortable. Even our more compact layouts are designed to maximize space. With clean lines and efficiency in mind, our homes are designed to give you all you need to enjoy the bustling location in downtown Des Moines. With sweeping city views and easy access to the best that Des Moines has to offer, you’ll love life in the heart of it all at The Parker @ Seventh.