Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans. We even have individual rooms that can be leased separately in select four bedroom units.



The Drake Apartments are conveniently located within walking distance to campus. Shopping and entertainment choices are nearby. We are close to interstates and located on a bus line. We have responsive on-site management and our own maintenance team. Our community has shared amenities like a community pool, sun deck and picnic area. The Drake offers secure package receiving and an on-site laundry. We have off-street parking and have optional garages available for covered parking or additional storage.



Each apartment is cable-ready and comes with window coverings. We accept secure, online rent payments in a selection of payment option. We offer flexible leases, depending on circumstances, and encourage you to contact us with your questions.



If you are interested in becoming a resident of The Drake Apartments, schedule a visit or fill out an application today. We look forward to assisting you in finding the right apartment for you.