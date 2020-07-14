All apartments in Des Moines
The Drake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 AM

The Drake

1260 34th Street · (515) 316-2174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA 50311
Drake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 34th Street 26 · Avail. Sep 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 34th Street 406 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Drake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans. We even have individual rooms that can be leased separately in select four bedroom units.

The Drake Apartments are conveniently located within walking distance to campus. Shopping and entertainment choices are nearby. We are close to interstates and located on a bus line. We have responsive on-site management and our own maintenance team. Our community has shared amenities like a community pool, sun deck and picnic area. The Drake offers secure package receiving and an on-site laundry. We have off-street parking and have optional garages available for covered parking or additional storage.

Each apartment is cable-ready and comes with window coverings. We accept secure, online rent payments in a selection of payment option. We offer flexible leases, depending on circumstances, and encourage you to contact us with your questions.

If you are interested in becoming a resident of The Drake Apartments, schedule a visit or fill out an application today. We look forward to assisting you in finding the right apartment for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Drake have any available units?
The Drake has 2 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does The Drake have?
Some of The Drake's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Drake currently offering any rent specials?
The Drake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Drake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Drake is pet friendly.
Does The Drake offer parking?
Yes, The Drake offers parking.
Does The Drake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Drake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Drake have a pool?
Yes, The Drake has a pool.
Does The Drake have accessible units?
No, The Drake does not have accessible units.
Does The Drake have units with dishwashers?
No, The Drake does not have units with dishwashers.
