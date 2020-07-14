All apartments in Des Moines
Hickman Flats
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:55 AM

Hickman Flats

2400 Hickman Rd · (515) 375-1409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SAVE ON 2-BEDROOM APARTMENTS — now reduced to $699 for the next 5 leases! Contact us for details.
Location

2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310
Drake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-025 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 05-115 · Avail. Aug 7

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 06-023 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-001 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 06-020 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 01-017 · Avail. Aug 7

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hickman Flats.

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease. Hickman Flats accepts Section 8 — contact us to learn more! Homes have been remodeled with new appliances, carpet, cabinets, and many interior upgrades. Community features include a community room, outdoor space, and on-site management. Travel only a few short miles away to find dining ranging from comfort to Cajun food. You will also discover fresh produce from the local grocery store just down the road, along with top-notch health care locations. On top of these conveniences, the scenic Des Moines River is only miles from your doorstep. Embark on beautiful trails in the Crocker Woods or explore Prospect Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hickman Flats have any available units?
Hickman Flats has 13 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Hickman Flats have?
Some of Hickman Flats's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hickman Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Hickman Flats is offering the following rent specials: SAVE ON 2-BEDROOM APARTMENTS — now reduced to $699 for the next 5 leases! Contact us for details.
Is Hickman Flats pet-friendly?
No, Hickman Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does Hickman Flats offer parking?
Yes, Hickman Flats offers parking.
Does Hickman Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hickman Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hickman Flats have a pool?
No, Hickman Flats does not have a pool.
Does Hickman Flats have accessible units?
No, Hickman Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Hickman Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hickman Flats has units with dishwashers.
