Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking bbq/grill

The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease. Hickman Flats accepts Section 8 — contact us to learn more! Homes have been remodeled with new appliances, carpet, cabinets, and many interior upgrades. Community features include a community room, outdoor space, and on-site management. Travel only a few short miles away to find dining ranging from comfort to Cajun food. You will also discover fresh produce from the local grocery store just down the road, along with top-notch health care locations. On top of these conveniences, the scenic Des Moines River is only miles from your doorstep. Embark on beautiful trails in the Crocker Woods or explore Prospect Park.