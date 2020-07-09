All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like Four Seasons Apartments II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
Four Seasons Apartments II
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Four Seasons Apartments II

Open Now until 5pm
641 35th Street · (515) 512-5841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
North of Grand
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

641 35th Street, Des Moines, IA 50312
North of Grand

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 10-641 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Four Seasons Apartments II.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
pool table
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area. In addition, we are 5 minutes from downtown, 3 blocks from Des Moines University (highly-accredited medical school), and 6 minutes from West Des Moines. This unit is in one of our newer buildings, at Four Seasons II. This building has a dishwasher, central air conditioning, private deck, is in a limited-access building, is nearly sound-proofed between apt's for privacy, with 1-1/2 baths.


Any 2 bedroom can be furnished for an additional $95 per month. That would include two complete bedroom sets, a dining room set, and a complete living room set.



Come visit our apartment community. It really stands head and shoulders above the others in Des Moines and West Des Moines. We are situated on 6 acres, have plenty of off-street parking, and the property is beautifully landscaped. We also have an indoor and an outdoor swimming pool and a full 2000 sq. ft. clubhouse. The clubhouse has free wireless Internet, cardiovascular exercise equipment, pool table, game room, fireplace, wet bar, men's and women's saunas, showers and changing rooms, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Service animals are allowed with proper documentation from a licensed practitioner.
Parking Details: Off-street parking, and garages available for rent at $70/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Four Seasons Apartments II have any available units?
Four Seasons Apartments II has 3 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Four Seasons Apartments II have?
Some of Four Seasons Apartments II's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Four Seasons Apartments II currently offering any rent specials?
Four Seasons Apartments II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Four Seasons Apartments II pet-friendly?
Yes, Four Seasons Apartments II is pet friendly.
Does Four Seasons Apartments II offer parking?
Yes, Four Seasons Apartments II offers parking.
Does Four Seasons Apartments II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Four Seasons Apartments II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Four Seasons Apartments II have a pool?
Yes, Four Seasons Apartments II has a pool.
Does Four Seasons Apartments II have accessible units?
No, Four Seasons Apartments II does not have accessible units.
Does Four Seasons Apartments II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Four Seasons Apartments II has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Four Seasons Apartments II?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave
Des Moines, IA 50320
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave
Des Moines, IA 50320

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity