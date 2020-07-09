Four Seasons Apartments

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse e-payments game room internet access online portal pool table sauna

Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area. In addition, we are 5 minutes from downtown, 3 blocks from Des Moines University (highly-accredited medical school), and 6 minutes from West Des Moines. This unit is in one of our newer buildings, at Four Seasons II. This building has a dishwasher, central air conditioning, private deck, is in a limited-access building, is nearly sound-proofed between apt's for privacy, with 1-1/2 baths.





Any 2 bedroom can be furnished for an additional $95 per month. That would include two complete bedroom sets, a dining room set, and a complete living room set.







Come visit our apartment community. It really stands head and shoulders above the others in Des Moines and West Des Moines. We are situated on 6 acres, have plenty of off-street parking, and the property is beautifully landscaped. We also have an indoor and an outdoor swimming pool and a full 2000 sq. ft. clubhouse. The clubhouse has free wireless Internet, cardiovascular exercise equipment, pool table, game room, fireplace, wet bar, men's and women's saunas, showers and changing rooms, and more!







Note: Each unit is unique, please inquire for more information