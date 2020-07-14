Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage lobby package receiving 24hr maintenance dog park internet access

Equitable Building offers spacious and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in a variety of unique floor plans. While reconstructing the building, we made sure to provide all the essentials and more to our prospective residents. In your individual apartment home, you will find stainless steel appliances, polished granite counter tops, original Terrazzo flooring and an in-unit full size washer and dryer. Select apartment homes have large outdoor private balconies. Our community amenities prove to be even more impressive: relax on our rooftop terrace, which provides excellent views of the Downtown Des Moines and the Capitol Building, take your pet for a stroll on our conveniently located pet lawn terrace, get your workout on in our 24 hr Fitness room, or enjoy close proximity to downtown shopping, dining, and nightlife all on one of the best indoor skywalk systems in the US! Call to schedule your personalized tour with one of our Leasing Consultants today. It's all waiting