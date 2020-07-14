All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Equitable

604 Locust St · (515) 212-7673
Location

604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1603 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1806 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0405 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,568

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Equitable.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
package receiving
24hr maintenance
dog park
internet access
Equitable Building offers spacious and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in a variety of unique floor plans. While reconstructing the building, we made sure to provide all the essentials and more to our prospective residents. In your individual apartment home, you will find stainless steel appliances, polished granite counter tops, original Terrazzo flooring and an in-unit full size washer and dryer. Select apartment homes have large outdoor private balconies. Our community amenities prove to be even more impressive: relax on our rooftop terrace, which provides excellent views of the Downtown Des Moines and the Capitol Building, take your pet for a stroll on our conveniently located pet lawn terrace, get your workout on in our 24 hr Fitness room, or enjoy close proximity to downtown shopping, dining, and nightlife all on one of the best indoor skywalk systems in the US! Call to schedule your personalized tour with one of our Leasing Consultants today. It's all waiting

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Equitable have any available units?
Equitable has 12 units available starting at $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Equitable have?
Some of Equitable's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Equitable currently offering any rent specials?
Equitable is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Equitable pet-friendly?
Yes, Equitable is pet friendly.
Does Equitable offer parking?
Yes, Equitable offers parking.
Does Equitable have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Equitable offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Equitable have a pool?
No, Equitable does not have a pool.
Does Equitable have accessible units?
Yes, Equitable has accessible units.
Does Equitable have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Equitable has units with dishwashers.
