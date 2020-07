Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has. Great natural light! pours in the large windows! Heat paid!





Apply Online to be approved within 24 hours for move in



**$500 off First Months Rent**



(RLNE5198771)