810 Payton Avenue - 54

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with heat, water, trash paid. Plenty of off street parking and garages available for extra. Coin operated laundry facilities on site. Available immediately. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the monthly rent. We check prior rental history and criminal background. $30.00 app fee. Please contact Peggy at 515-287-2720 for more information.

Nice 54 unit complex with studio, 1BR and 2BR units available. Secure building. Garages and plenty off of street parking available. Landlord pays heat, water, trash, sewer.