Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

810 Payton Avenue - 54

810 Payton Avenue · (515) 287-2720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Payton Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50315
Fort Des Moines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with heat, water, trash paid. Plenty of off street parking and garages available for extra. Coin operated laundry facilities on site. Available immediately. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the monthly rent. We check prior rental history and criminal background. $30.00 app fee. Please contact Peggy at 515-287-2720 for more information.
Nice 54 unit complex with studio, 1BR and 2BR units available. Secure building. Garages and plenty off of street parking available. Landlord pays heat, water, trash, sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Payton Avenue - 54 have any available units?
810 Payton Avenue - 54 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Payton Avenue - 54 have?
Some of 810 Payton Avenue - 54's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Payton Avenue - 54 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Payton Avenue - 54 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Payton Avenue - 54 pet-friendly?
No, 810 Payton Avenue - 54 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 810 Payton Avenue - 54 offer parking?
Yes, 810 Payton Avenue - 54 does offer parking.
Does 810 Payton Avenue - 54 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Payton Avenue - 54 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Payton Avenue - 54 have a pool?
No, 810 Payton Avenue - 54 does not have a pool.
Does 810 Payton Avenue - 54 have accessible units?
No, 810 Payton Avenue - 54 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Payton Avenue - 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Payton Avenue - 54 has units with dishwashers.
