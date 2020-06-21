5401 South West 9th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard. 2 bedrooms on the main level and large additional bedroom on the 2nd floor, which includes large walk-in closet and full bathroom. Basement has tuck under garage, additional flex room which can be used as an office or additional space. Close to restaurants, shopping and a few minutes to downtown. Portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves up to 15% on your energy bill. Pets: Dogs are considered after screening along with additional pet fees. Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa