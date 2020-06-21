All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 PM

5401 South West 9th St

5401 SW 9th St · (952) 470-8888
Location

5401 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315
Fort Des Moines

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard. 2 bedrooms on the main level and large additional bedroom on the 2nd floor, which includes large walk-in closet and full bathroom. Basement has tuck under garage, additional flex room which can be used as an office or additional space. Close to restaurants, shopping and a few minutes to downtown. Portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves up to 15% on your energy bill. Pets: Dogs are considered after screening along with additional pet fees. Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 South West 9th St have any available units?
5401 South West 9th St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 South West 9th St have?
Some of 5401 South West 9th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 South West 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
5401 South West 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 South West 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 South West 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 5401 South West 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 5401 South West 9th St does offer parking.
Does 5401 South West 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 South West 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 South West 9th St have a pool?
Yes, 5401 South West 9th St has a pool.
Does 5401 South West 9th St have accessible units?
No, 5401 South West 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 South West 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 South West 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
