Des Moines, IA
4924 SW 14th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4924 SW 14th St

4924 Southwest 14th Street · (515) 368-7438
Des Moines
Location

4924 Southwest 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50315
Watrous South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.

The unit is located in a great area of the south side of Des Moines right across the street from Wright Elementary School. Just minutes away from the Fleur Drive corridor providing you convenient access to all of the shopping and entertainment options offered there and easy access to Downtown Des Moines.

Small dogs allowed only, weight limit of 20 pounds - if you plan on bringing your qualifying dog please ask about our Pet Agreement terms.

Tenant is responsible for all Utilities and shares Lawn Care and Snow Removal responsibilities with other unit.

Application Fee of $50 per person. nn$100 Leasing Fee and Security Deposit due at Lease Signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 SW 14th St have any available units?
4924 SW 14th St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
Is 4924 SW 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
4924 SW 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 SW 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 SW 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 4924 SW 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 4924 SW 14th St does offer parking.
Does 4924 SW 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 SW 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 SW 14th St have a pool?
No, 4924 SW 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 4924 SW 14th St have accessible units?
No, 4924 SW 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 SW 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 SW 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 SW 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 SW 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
