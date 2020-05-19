4924 SW 14th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.



The unit is located in a great area of the south side of Des Moines right across the street from Wright Elementary School. Just minutes away from the Fleur Drive corridor providing you convenient access to all of the shopping and entertainment options offered there and easy access to Downtown Des Moines.



Small dogs allowed only, weight limit of 20 pounds - if you plan on bringing your qualifying dog please ask about our Pet Agreement terms.



Tenant is responsible for all Utilities and shares Lawn Care and Snow Removal responsibilities with other unit.



Application Fee of $50 per person. nn$100 Leasing Fee and Security Deposit due at Lease Signing.