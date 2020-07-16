400 E Locust St #216

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

SoHo Loft Available in the Heart of East Village - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Loft Move In Ready!



About The Soho Lofts

SoHo Lofts - These great lofts are located on the landscaped Village Green courtyard, and offers a Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry, Large Master Bedroom, and Master Bath . The unit includes appliances and a washer and dryer. This is a very quiet, energy efficient space, with great light and 10'-0" high ceilings throughout.



Water and sewer, exterior lighting, secure entry, garbage collection are all included in rent.



One parking space is available for $100, and is located in a heated, secure, underground onsite-parking garage, with elevator access.



A great value for downtown living!!



These great units are centered in the best location in Downtown Des Moines, the vibrant and historic East Village. The East Village offers entertainment, restaurants, boutiques, culture, and fabulous architecture, all within minutes of the beautiful State of Iowa Capital.



