Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

400 E Locust St #216

400 Locust Street · (515) 650-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 400 E Locust St - SOHO Lofts #216 · Avail. now

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
SoHo Loft Available in the Heart of East Village - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Loft Move In Ready!

About The Soho Lofts
SoHo Lofts - These great lofts are located on the landscaped Village Green courtyard, and offers a Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Laundry, Large Master Bedroom, and Master Bath . The unit includes appliances and a washer and dryer. This is a very quiet, energy efficient space, with great light and 10'-0" high ceilings throughout.

Water and sewer, exterior lighting, secure entry, garbage collection are all included in rent.

One parking space is available for $100, and is located in a heated, secure, underground onsite-parking garage, with elevator access.

A great value for downtown living!!

These great units are centered in the best location in Downtown Des Moines, the vibrant and historic East Village. The East Village offers entertainment, restaurants, boutiques, culture, and fabulous architecture, all within minutes of the beautiful State of Iowa Capital.

(RLNE5857771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E Locust St #216 have any available units?
400 E Locust St #216 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Locust St #216 have?
Some of 400 E Locust St #216's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Locust St #216 currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Locust St #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Locust St #216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E Locust St #216 is pet friendly.
Does 400 E Locust St #216 offer parking?
Yes, 400 E Locust St #216 offers parking.
Does 400 E Locust St #216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 E Locust St #216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Locust St #216 have a pool?
No, 400 E Locust St #216 does not have a pool.
Does 400 E Locust St #216 have accessible units?
No, 400 E Locust St #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Locust St #216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E Locust St #216 does not have units with dishwashers.
