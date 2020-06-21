Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 3710 56th St 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
3710 56th St 12
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3710 56th St 12
3710 56th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3710 56th Street, Des Moines, IA 50310
Merle Hay
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rowecienda Apartments - Property Id: 143269
Very close by Merle Hay Mall, shopping, bus , school, very quiet place.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143269
Property Id 143269
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5843260)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 56th St 12 have any available units?
3710 56th St 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Moines, IA
.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Des Moines Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3710 56th St 12 have?
Some of 3710 56th St 12's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3710 56th St 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3710 56th St 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 56th St 12 pet-friendly?
No, 3710 56th St 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Des Moines
.
Does 3710 56th St 12 offer parking?
No, 3710 56th St 12 does not offer parking.
Does 3710 56th St 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 56th St 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 56th St 12 have a pool?
No, 3710 56th St 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3710 56th St 12 have accessible units?
No, 3710 56th St 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 56th St 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 56th St 12 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave
Des Moines, IA 50321
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St
Des Moines, IA 50317
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street
Des Moines, IA 50314
Similar Pages
Des Moines 1 Bedrooms
Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Parking
Des Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Des Moines, IA
Ames, IA
Urbandale, IA
Ankeny, IA
Johnston, IA
Waukee, IA
Grimes, IA
Norwalk, IA
Clive, IA
Altoona, IA
Perry, IA
Windsor Heights, IA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Des Moines
Drake
Southwestern Hills
East Village
Watrous South
Lower Beaver
Woodland Heights
Sherman Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake University
Grand View University
Des Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University