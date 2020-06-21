Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 3306 E 36th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
3306 E 36th Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3306 E 36th Ct
3306 East 36th Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3306 East 36th Court, Des Moines, IA 50317
Sheridan Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nicely Updated Duplex -
+ Living room open to kitchen.
+ Kitchen opens to walk-out deck.
+ Two spacious bedrooms.
+ Separate driveway parking.
+ No rear neighbors and huge yard.
(RLNE5827348)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3306 E 36th Ct have any available units?
3306 E 36th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Des Moines, IA
.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Des Moines Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3306 E 36th Ct have?
Some of 3306 E 36th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3306 E 36th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3306 E 36th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 E 36th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 E 36th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3306 E 36th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3306 E 36th Ct does offer parking.
Does 3306 E 36th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 E 36th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 E 36th Ct have a pool?
No, 3306 E 36th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3306 E 36th Ct have accessible units?
No, 3306 E 36th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 E 36th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 E 36th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Equitable
604 Locust St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street
Des Moines, IA 50320
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St
Des Moines, IA 50317
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave
Des Moines, IA 50320
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Ingersoll Towers
3662 Ingersoll Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50321
Similar Pages
Des Moines 1 Bedrooms
Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Parking
Des Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Des Moines, IA
Ames, IA
Urbandale, IA
Ankeny, IA
Johnston, IA
Waukee, IA
Grimes, IA
Norwalk, IA
Clive, IA
Altoona, IA
Perry, IA
Windsor Heights, IA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Des Moines
Drake
Southwestern Hills
East Village
Watrous South
Lower Beaver
Woodland Heights
Sherman Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake University
Grand View University
Des Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University