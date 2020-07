Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar internet access media room

Located in the original commerce areas of Des Moines, 219 East Grand encompasses some of Iowas most significant buildings, including the State Capitol and numerous buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. 219 East Grand offers the best in class amenities and finishes, and is established in the heart of the East Village, Des Moines most vibrant and diverse districts. The neighborhood is boasting with many of the finest shopping, dining, nightlife and commerce in Iowa.