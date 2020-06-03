All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 2000 Meadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
2000 Meadow Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:27 PM

2000 Meadow Court

2000 Meadow Court · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Meadow Court, Des Moines, IA 50320

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Exciting Move-in Special . Approved tenants will receive Free 43" smart TV w/1 year lease or 50" smart TV w/ 2 yr (or longer) lease Wonderful condo located minutes from South Ridge Mall as well as easy access to highway 5 & surrounding Des Moines amenities. This lower level unit provides exceptional living space & open floor plan high ceiling W/ a generous size living room excellent for entering family and friends this property. Kitchen with SS apps with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Master bedroom includes walk in closet with your own 3/4 bath. Two additional good size bedrooms along with one full bath round out the living space.. Washer/dryer located in each unit. In addition to rent, there will be $15 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. No Smoking, Garage Additional, $60.00/mo. Credit and Background Check required. NO PETS! Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Please see Video Tour in place of showing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XS9jLW_US58 Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Meadow Court have any available units?
2000 Meadow Court has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Meadow Court have?
Some of 2000 Meadow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Meadow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 2000 Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Meadow Court does offer parking.
Does 2000 Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Meadow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Meadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Meadow Court has a pool.
Does 2000 Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 2000 Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2000 Meadow Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303
Des Moines, IA 50309
Verve
225 E Center St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St
Des Moines, IA 50309
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave
Des Moines, IA 50320
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity