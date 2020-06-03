2000 Meadow Court

Amenities

Exciting Move-in Special . Approved tenants will receive Free 43" smart TV w/1 year lease or 50" smart TV w/ 2 yr (or longer) lease Wonderful condo located minutes from South Ridge Mall as well as easy access to highway 5 & surrounding Des Moines amenities. This lower level unit provides exceptional living space & open floor plan high ceiling W/ a generous size living room excellent for entering family and friends this property. Kitchen with SS apps with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Master bedroom includes walk in closet with your own 3/4 bath. Two additional good size bedrooms along with one full bath round out the living space.. Washer/dryer located in each unit. In addition to rent, there will be $15 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. No Smoking, Garage Additional, $60.00/mo. Credit and Background Check required. NO PETS! Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Please see Video Tour in place of showing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XS9jLW_US58 Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa