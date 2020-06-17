1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Highland Park Apartments - 2bedroom/1bath - Highland Park Neighborhood 2bedroom/1bath

**NEW OWNERSHIP & MANAGEMENT



-Variety restaurant options located nearby B-Bops, Wendy's, KFC

-Nearby Post Office, Walgreens & new QuikTrip

-Walkable to nearby grocery stores

-Dog Friendly area



- Less than a mile to Grandview University

- Highland Park neighborhood

-Harding/Madison Elementary Schools & North High School District



- Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath units

- New flooring

- New bathroom tile

- New bathroom vanity

- New kitchen cabinets & shelving

- New marble design countertops

- New kitchen appliances

- Freshly painted with new trim & accent wall

- On-site parking



- On-site office personnel and on-site maintenance

- Washer/Dryer on site

-Included in rent parking spot & street parking available

- Permar Security Services cameras are being installed for all buildings on property



**This complex has been under new ownership since beginning of 2020. We are continuing to renovate this apartment complex.

Please be patient as we are renovating each unit.



_____________________________________________________________________________

Requirements

- Income is 2.5 times the rent (Accept Section 8)

- Past 7 years clean rental history

- Past 7 years no criminal history



Move-in

- Security deposit - 1st month's rent

- Application fee $25.00

- Pet deposit is non-refundable - $250.00

- Pet rent is $25 per month

- Utilities included are water, sewage & trash & gas (RUBS)

- Electric is tenant's responsibility



