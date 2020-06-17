All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316

1216 East Seneca Avenue · (515) 421-9964
Location

1216 East Seneca Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50316
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316 - Highland Park Apartments 2bed/1bath · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Highland Park Apartments - 2bedroom/1bath - Highland Park Neighborhood 2bedroom/1bath
**NEW OWNERSHIP & MANAGEMENT

-Variety restaurant options located nearby B-Bops, Wendy's, KFC
-Nearby Post Office, Walgreens & new QuikTrip
-Walkable to nearby grocery stores
-Dog Friendly area

- Less than a mile to Grandview University
- Highland Park neighborhood
-Harding/Madison Elementary Schools & North High School District

- Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath units
- New flooring
- New bathroom tile
- New bathroom vanity
- New kitchen cabinets & shelving
- New marble design countertops
- New kitchen appliances
- Freshly painted with new trim & accent wall
- On-site parking

- On-site office personnel and on-site maintenance
- Washer/Dryer on site
-Included in rent parking spot & street parking available
- Permar Security Services cameras are being installed for all buildings on property

**This complex has been under new ownership since beginning of 2020. We are continuing to renovate this apartment complex.
Please be patient as we are renovating each unit.

_____________________________________________________________________________
Requirements
- Income is 2.5 times the rent (Accept Section 8)
- Past 7 years clean rental history
- Past 7 years no criminal history

Move-in
- Security deposit - 1st month's rent
- Application fee $25.00
- Pet deposit is non-refundable - $250.00
- Pet rent is $25 per month
- Utilities included are water, sewage & trash & gas (RUBS)
- Electric is tenant's responsibility

(RLNE5503821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

