1216 E Seneca Avenue - New Ownership 2bedroom/1bath Des Moines, IA 50316

Amenities
Highland Park Apartments - 2bedroom/1bath - Highland Park Neighborhood 2bedroom/1bath
**NEW OWNERSHIP & MANAGEMENT
-Variety restaurant options located nearby B-Bops, Wendy's, KFC
-Nearby Post Office, Walgreens & new QuikTrip
-Walkable to nearby grocery stores
-Dog Friendly area
- Less than a mile to Grandview University
- Highland Park neighborhood
-Harding/Madison Elementary Schools & North High School District
- Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath units
- New flooring
- New bathroom tile
- New bathroom vanity
- New kitchen cabinets & shelving
- New marble design countertops
- New kitchen appliances
- Freshly painted with new trim & accent wall
- On-site parking
- On-site office personnel and on-site maintenance
- Washer/Dryer on site
-Included in rent parking spot & street parking available
- Permar Security Services cameras are being installed for all buildings on property
**This complex has been under new ownership since beginning of 2020. We are continuing to renovate this apartment complex.
Please be patient as we are renovating each unit.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Requirements
- Income is 2.5 times the rent (Accept Section 8)
- Past 7 years clean rental history
- Past 7 years no criminal history
Move-in
- Security deposit - 1st month's rent
- Application fee $25.00
- Pet deposit is non-refundable - $250.00
- Pet rent is $25 per month
- Utilities included are water, sewage & trash & gas (RUBS)
- Electric is tenant's responsibility
(RLNE5503821)