pet friendly garage carpet

Cozy 3rd floor studio apartment with new carpet and newer windows. Coin laundry on the main level. Easy access to I235. Walking distance to downtown and local attractions, restaurant's and events. Must see!!

Tenant pays electric utility directly and water/sewer through ratio utility billing.

Garage space rental available for $50.00

*Section8 and Housing Voucher accepted



Application Fee $50 per person; all persons 18 and over must be on application.nnSecurity Deposit and $100.00 Leasing Fee due at Lease Signing.