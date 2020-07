Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments e-payments playground

Crystal Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offers serene and affordable apartments in Davenport, Iowa. Our freshly updated interiors feature modern kitchen appliances, wood-look flooring, and even a personal patio or balcony where residents can grab a breath of fresh air. Residents can enjoy our dog park, outdoor basketball court, or a playground for our smaller residents. Crystal Ridge Apartments & Townhomes sets the standard for apartment living in Davenport, Iowa.