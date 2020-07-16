All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 619 W. 14th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, IA
/
619 W. 14th St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

619 W. 14th St.

619 West 14th Street · (563) 514-4956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

619 West 14th Street, Davenport, IA 52803
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 619 W. 14th St. · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Beds/2 Baths Rental Home in Davenport - Beautiful updated 3 beds 2 baths home in West Davenport available now for rent. Includes, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on and 1 off street parking space. Furry friends are welcomed!

AVAIL THE MOVE IN SPECIAL OFFER - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Our leasing specialist are available for showings round the clock! Call us at 563-514-4956 to schedule!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE3843703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 W. 14th St. have any available units?
619 W. 14th St. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 W. 14th St. have?
Some of 619 W. 14th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 W. 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
619 W. 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 W. 14th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 W. 14th St. is pet friendly.
Does 619 W. 14th St. offer parking?
Yes, 619 W. 14th St. offers parking.
Does 619 W. 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 W. 14th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 W. 14th St. have a pool?
No, 619 W. 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 619 W. 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 619 W. 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 619 W. 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 W. 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 619 W. 14th St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St
Davenport, IA 52807
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St
Davenport, IA 52806
Crystal Ridge
5600 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave
Davenport, IA 52807
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport Cheap PlacesDavenport Dog Friendly Apartments
Davenport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Palmer College of ChiropracticSaint Ambrose University
Augustana College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity