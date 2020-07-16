619 W. 14th St.

Amenities
3 Beds/2 Baths Rental Home in Davenport - Beautiful updated 3 beds 2 baths home in West Davenport available now for rent. Includes, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on and 1 off street parking space. Furry friends are welcomed!
AVAIL THE MOVE IN SPECIAL OFFER - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Our leasing specialist are available for showings round the clock! Call us at 563-514-4956 to schedule!
Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807
(RLNE3843703)