Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose. Enjoy large bedrooms with great closet space and wood floors. Everything you need and walking distance from most amenities. This is a great property for multiple students for $300 a bedroom. Tons of closet space! Appliances are included. Tons of outdoor space to enjoy the sunshine. Unfinished basement provides plenty of storage space. Detached garage. No section 8. Pets allowed with additional pet fee and monthly rent as well. Tenants pay all utilities.



(RLNE3908755)